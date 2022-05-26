As Memorial Day Weekend approaches we wanted to kick off the show with an event happening this weekend. Join the 2nd Annual Memorial Day Poker Run starting in Lindsborg on Saturday. There will be food, live music, and tons of opportunities to connect with the community.

This event is a fundraiser benefiting different Veteran projects in the community and is hosted by American Legion #140 out of Lindsborg.

We also wanted to send a special congratulations to Cleo and Joyce Rucker as they are celebrating their 66th Wedding Anniversary today! Former educators who have lived in Wichita and Pratt now call Derby home. Thank you for setting an example of true love, congratulations, we hope you enjoy your day!