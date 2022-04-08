Shield 39 was created in 2021 in memory of Levi Minkevitch (badge # 39) of the Newton Poice Department. Shield 39 is a nonprofit with the mission to “Serve the unforeseen needs and Protect the future of law enforcement in Newton and surrounding communities”

Join the 2nd annual Shield 39 Invitational golf tournament! This fun day is a Four man scramble, $100/player which includes a challenge coin, divot repair tool, two drink tickets, and a meal. There will be a live and silent auction to follow and many opportunities to donate to this incredible nonprofit.

For more infomration visit Shield 39 on Facebook.