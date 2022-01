We are happy to kick off the show today sharing an upcoming event at one of the special places in Hutchinson, The Cosmosphere. Every month there is a different fun event happening on the second Saturday. The Second Saturday Guided Museum Tours and Storytime events are reoccurring and each month feature a different story read prior to the tours.

The guided tours start at 11am, 10pm and 3pm and the stores are shared prior to, starting at 10am. Check out The Cosmosphere Facebook Page for more info.