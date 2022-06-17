Music Theater Wichita is back at Century II for the first time in three years! This summer you can catch them in action ligthing up the stage in their home theater where crowds have gathered for years to celebrate and enjoy the talent that calls Wichita home every summer.

Brian J. Marcum so graciously took the time to share about 42nd Street and even go as far as teaching me a quick lesson in tap. He clearly is a skilled teacher and made me look almost decent in my attempts to learn some of the trademark steps in the famous show, 42nd Street.

Tickets are available now, visit mtwichita.org to purchase tickets for the amazing shows this summer.