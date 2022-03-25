Looking for some fun activities this spring and summer? Look no further, we hit the jackpot with fun things to get involved in over the next few months with Wichita Parks and Recreation Department.

Daniel Sack, Assistant Athletic Director for Wichita Park and Recreation Department joined us to share some of the upcoming events that are designed to get you outdoors and active while meeting the new pope in your community. The first activity that caught my eye was the Adult Coed Kickball League starting very soon! Get your crew together and form a team that participates in this fun relaxed laid back league. There is also a fun 5k coming up where participants will be able to select the distance they would like to run or walk and at the finish line a little day party celebration for all the runners.

These are just a few examples of ways to get involved in some fun adult activities, there are many more – learn more by visitng the Wichita Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Page.