Advanced Health Concepts: Weight Loss

Dr. Drake is the lead weight loss clinician at Advanced Health Concepts in Wichita, KS and has a long term weight loss solution. He has successfully helped more than 2,000 patients achieve their weight loss goals by using his breakthrough “Metabolic Reset System” that reverses systematic damage from dieting and restores the body’s natural ability to lose weight and keep it off. Dr. Drake’s metabolic reset system takes the guess work out of weight loss forever. Guaranteed Fast 20 lb weights. Targets stubborn fat stores, great for diabetics and low thyroid patients.

For more information visit drakechiropractic.com