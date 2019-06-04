Advanced Learning Library: Summer Reading Program

Today we had the pleasure of meeting Erin Howerton. She shared with us the importance of summer reading. Plus the details of the summer reading program offered at Advanced Learning library. Erin shared her passion for children and desire for students to retain knowledge they learned during the school year. One way to do that is to keep their brains active all year long, including during the summer! Erin mentioned the programs available at the Advanced Learning Library are interactive, engaging and designed for readers of all ages. They can be completed at home or by going into any local library. There are library staff available that are happy to help either learners or parents. Parents play a big role in creating habits and also acting as motivators. Erin shared the special program designed for children 2 years old and under. These programs focus on rhythm, rhyme singing and other ways to keep the brain active. There are activity sheets, websites and online programs for each of the programs. All programs include incentives. That are always good motivators for children to keep reading all summer long! Keep your child with a book in their hand this summer. By having them participate in any of the summer reading programs offered at the Advanced Learning Library!

To learn more about the Advanced Learning library be sure to click here.