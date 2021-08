You don’t have to go the Big Apple to find some of the best New York Style pizza. AJ’s Pizzeria in Manhattan, Kansas has some of the best pizza you’ll find around. Adam Peyton, Owner of AJ’s, moved from New York and brought his pizza recipes with him. They have many different types of pizza right in the middle of the Little Apple. You can buy pizza by the slice or as a whole and sit outside by their new mural!

If you want more information about the pizza, you can check out their website!