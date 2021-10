WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The number of Kansans lining up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 increased over the weekend.

Since Friday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 6,934 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine, 7,131 got their second dose, and 10,935 got the third dose. That is a total of 25,000 more doses administered over the weekend.