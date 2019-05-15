This weekend there is a wonderful event benefiting Starkey, a local organization helping people in need in the Wichita area. The Amber Waves Beer Food and Wine Event kicks off for the fifth time this Friday night. It is an annual beer, food and wine tasting tour throughout the Historic Delano. This is an ideal date night or ladies night! You will have the opportunity to try craft beers and appetizers and delicious wine. There will be shopping and live music to enjoy. This year the event will include a selfie station near the Credit Union’s Keeper of the Plains and for the first time there will be a half mile Delano Dash. If you make the entire half mile trip you will receive a commemorative t-shirt signifying your accomplishment of walking the half mile and tasting everything along the way. This will be an enjoyable and social evening that you don’t want to miss out on. I had a great time hearing from Jamie Reed, Communications Director of Starkey about the organization and how it helps the people of Wichita. Starkey serves people with intellectual developmental disabilities. There are currently over 500 people in the Starkey community. Some of the services provided are job search assistance, case management, housing and transportation needs, and more. All services are offered 24 hours a day, every day of the year so there is a lot of work to be done. Starkey will benefit greatly from this event so keep that in mind when you are enjoying a fun night out, you are also giving back! There will be three different check-in stations at the event, so it will be easy to arrive, park and start the tasting tour. There are a handful of tickets left.

For more information be sure to click here.