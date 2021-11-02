We LOVE highlighting crazy-cool Kansans doing great things and today is no different. Meet the masterminds behind the latest brand to hit Wichita, APL Girls Jewelry. The creatives behind this fun new business are Alex, Perri and Lucca young ladies with enough ambition, excitement and smarts to start their own business before they have even learned to drive.

Alex lives right near sisters Perri and Lucca. The three young ladies share a creative and trendy style. Collectively they share an excitement and confidence in their ability to produce jewelry consumers will love. Perri shared the process the girls take in hand making the bracelets with clay beads of all colors and designs. She highlighted the customized option as well as some of their best sellers.

Clearly what they girls are doing has worked! The APL Girls Jewelry have successfully secured their first retail partnership. Lucca shared with us that they have partnered with Clifton Collective in Clifton Square because they appreciate how much the shop supports local. Side bar: if you haven’t stopped in Clifton Collective yet you are missing out!

The APL Girls have also built another community relationship. Alex shared with us that the business will donate a portion of sales to the Kanas Humans Society. This trio is sharp, hard working and fun loving. I see this business going far! If you are interested please reach out on their Facebook Page to customize your bracelets or to access the order form to purchase your very own APL Girls bracelets. You can also stop in to Clifton Collective and pick up bracelets there!