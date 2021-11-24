Ark City Dance

Some dancers at Ark City Dance will be on the national spotlight on Thanksgiving as they will participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade here on KSN. The group of seven dancers are in high school or freshman in college and are very excited to be dancing at the parade. They have been practicing for weeks and will join a bigger crew of dancers to perform with for the parade. You can know what faces to be looking for when you watch the video clip above! Good luck to Ark City Dance!

