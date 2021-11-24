Some dancers at Ark City Dance will be on the national spotlight on Thanksgiving as they will participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade here on KSN. The group of seven dancers are in high school or freshman in college and are very excited to be dancing at the parade. They have been practicing for weeks and will join a bigger crew of dancers to perform with for the parade. You can know what faces to be looking for when you watch the video clip above! Good luck to Ark City Dance!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.