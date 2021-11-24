Ark City Dance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There's been another jump in the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus. Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 2,943 Kansans tested positive for the virus, while 3,937 tested negative. Of the newer cases, 88 are the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The KDHE has linked 30 more Kansas deaths to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 6,673. It also reports 92 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. Unfortunately, the state does not track coronavirus recoveries.