Ark City Train Park

The City of Ark City is gearing up for renovations at Wilson Park which is in downtown. The renovations is part of a master plan that the city is trying to do through funding. We talked Legacy, who is helping fund the renovations which plan on including more parking and un upgrade to the playground area that is out of date. The city has just started on the renovations and they don’t have an exact timetable on when they will be completed, but you can learn more on how to donated in the video!
