Ark City Train Park

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Ark City is gearing up for renovations at Wilson Park which is in downtown. The renovations is part of a master plan that the city is trying to do through funding. We talked Legacy, who is helping fund the renovations which plan on including more parking and un upgrade to the playground area that is out of date. The city has just started on the renovations and they don’t have an exact timetable on when they will be completed, but you can learn more on how to donated in the video!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.