Ark City Train Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for home use. It is the first pill authorized against COVID-19 in the U.S.

Here are six things to know about the Pfizer antiviral pill and the next steps health regulators could take as the country faces what officials are calling another troubling surge in COVID-19 cases.