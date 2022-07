Get your running shoes on, the family in the car and ready to have some fun when you head over to Liberal for the Arkalon Assault Obstacle Course that will take place in August.

This will test many different parts of you with your stamina, resolve and perseverance getting through all these challenges in the race.

It’s more than just a fun run and is a good time for the whole family to take part in.

Check out their website for more information!