Aroma Coffeehouse in west Wichita is the place to be! The new business is run by members of Ridgepoint Church, with a mission to spread love and light to everyone who walks through the door.

You can find locally roasted coffee, snacks and plenty of space to sit and talk with friends or get work done at the shop. Some events are also held at the space every month.

For more information about menu items and the mission, visit the Aroma Coffeehouse website!