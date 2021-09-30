“Art & Ale” Haute Hand Made Pop Up market

It is time for the fall installment of the high-end market that supports local artists, designers and small businesses happening each season in Wichita, Haute Handmade Pop Up Market. This year’s Fall Edition, “Art & Ale” will feature numerous local vendors showing off their hand made goods.

Haute Handmade is not your average craft fair, Producer Liv is passionate about keeping things fresh and supporting up and coming makers. She strives to showcase original handmade art and designs that are different from most found in outdoor markets. The day long show features unique makers across a variety of mediums, industries and backgrounds. You’ll find new and modern handcrafted goods created from a variety of materials. Love vintage upcycles and one-of-a-kind art? This is a must attend event for you.

The event kicks off Sunday October 3rd at 11am and wraps about 4pm. Head down to Rock Island Live in Downtown Wichita and support local! For more information and the list of vendors please visit Haute Hand Made Pop Up Market on Facebook.