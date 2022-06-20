The City of Wichita Division of Arts and Cultural Services, in collaboration with the Arts Council, would like to invite you to the June ARTS MIXR at The Mulberry Art Gallery. ARTS MIXR is a series of monthly mixers held at local arts and cultural facilities. Wichita area artists, artisans, and art supporters are invited to join us for our June ARTS MIXR at Mulberry Art Gallery from 6p-8pm on Thursday, June 23.

Light refreshments will be available. ARTS MIXR is a free and very informal gathering, open to artists and art lovers of all ages and abilities who are interested in learning more about the arts in Wichita. Our goal is to connect creatives throughout our community and spark conversations and collaboration. For more information visit The Arts Council on Facebook.