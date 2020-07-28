At Home With Design Source Interiors: 3 Steps To Upgrade Your Rooms

Nahid Holmes, Owner and Designer at Design Source knows renovation and upgrading rooms can be difficult! Last week she shared three easy steps to get started and today she wanted to share easy ways to focus on one of the most important rooms: your master bedroom. Nahid is such a genuine soul and truly believes everyone should feel comfortable, safe and happy at home and specially in their bedroom. She spoke about this room being the last one you see before closing your eyes and of course the first place that starts your day and sets the tone for a fantastic day! Nahid is so creative but truly wants every customer to share their specific needs with her to achieve what is best for them. She shared a sweet story about a husband who had to tip-toe out of the room and sneakily make it to the coffee pot in order to not wake up the rest of the family and this caused stress for him. So of course Nahid being as creative and customer focused as she is solved the problem by adding a coffee maker in his master suite. This is just one example of how she helps customers achieve their dream homes. Visit www.dsiandover.com for more information!
