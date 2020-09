It was truly a privilege to interview Chris Garcia, the owner of Brickmob. I wanted to start off the segment by just having Chris go into his background and sharing how his life experience has shaped who he is today. As he explained in the segment, Chris is a veteran and he says that's where he started out getting his degree in artwork and then continued his work as a student at Wichita State University. We then moved into the history of Brickmob, which is a collection of artists making apparel, artwork, and murals around Kansas. Chris is really proud of the fact that they give discounts and special access to any program that gives back to the community. Moving into the mural behind us, Chris and the rest of the Brickmob family wanted to pay a tribute to all of the baseball teams that have played in Wichita. You'll have to watch the segment to see what creative way they did that! Chris also shared that they come work at night when it's cooler out and that people will often drive up while they're working and ask them about the mural and take pictures in front of it, which he says is one of the best parts of working on it. Lastly, Chris shared how he is planning to honor Lou Schwechheimer who tragically passed away a few weeks ago. Although that part isn't completed yet, Chris wanted to make sure they honored him and paid a tribute to how much he loved the team and local artists. If you want to find out any more information about Brickmob you can visit their website at: http://brickmobbrickup.com and of course you can see the mural at Riverfront Stadium!