At Home With Design Source Interiors

Days like today are the days I feel most blessed to be a par of the Good Day Kansas Family. Today I got to meet Owner and Designer at Design Source Interiors, Nahid Holmes. From the moment you meet Nahid her warm smile melts your heart. She exudes joy and genuine care for every person she meets. Nahid is a passionate, talented woman who has innate instincts to relate to everyone and naturally make everyone around her feel welcome and comfortable. Nahid owns Design Source Interiors because she truly enjoys making homes, spaces, work places, etc represent the owner and more importantly reflect the owners heart. She has a knack for help you use your space the best way possible to achieve the goal you are aiming to. Whether that be a comy cozy safe warm home, or a modern cutting edge work space, Nahid does it all. I cannot wait to work with Nahid and the Design Source Interiors family over the next few months! Visit her website for a glimpse into the services and products offered: www.dsiandover.com