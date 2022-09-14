Kids are getting settled in for the school year and the weather seems to finally be heading toward fall. Families and community members across the state are feeling ready for some fall activities! We have two to share to kick off the show today.

The first is happening at Bradley Fair in Wichita, it is one of the most popular fall events and draws major talent to our area. Head out to Autumn and Art, Wichita’s favorite alfresco fine art. The fair returns for the 13th year and is presented by Fidelity Bank.

Another fun weekend activity is happening in Abilene this weekend! It’s time for Abilene Oktoberfest! Abilene Oktoberfest is excited for its 5th Annual Oktoberfest held in Downtown Abilene. There will be German Dancers, Music, Authentic German Food, & Drinks. This year we will have 3 beer gardens, multiple food vendors, Masskrugstemmen, Hammerschlagen, a corn hole tournament, and a Kids Korner that will feature bouncy houses, outdoor games, crafts, face painting, and much more.