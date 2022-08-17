It’s back to school time and we have highlighted a few groups that have encouraged students to celebrate the opportunity to go back to school. It is so important to instill the mentality of starting the school off on the right foot and ensuring a positive attitude is one of the most important items on the back-to-school supply list.

The Derby schools have created a great opportunity for students to celebrate heading back to school. Rock River Rapids is hosting a back-to-school splash for 6th – 8th graders Friday night from 6p – 9p. This is a fun way to ensure students are feeling excited about going back to school and will hopefully promote a positive attitude for the high achievers as they prepare to embark on a new year.