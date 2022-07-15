Instructor Coordinator of IT at Barton Community College, Cristi Gale welcomed us on campus to share about The Computer Network Specialist Online Program. This unique program prepares graduates to work as technical support specialists, an area of the computer industry that is currently experiencing unprecedented growth, change and opportunity.

Networking specialists look into problems that computer users are having with either computer software or hardware and try to resolve the problem. This online program will prepare the students to fulfill the role of technical specialist in the thriving fields of microcomputer support, microcomputer repair, and local area network administration.

If you are interested in learning more reach out on the Barton Community College website, www.bartonccc.edu