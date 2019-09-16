Barton Community College: Scale Technician Program

I had a blast shaking off the rust from my cheerleading days and hopping into a practice with the Wichita State Dance team for this segment and let me tell you: these girls are ready for a high energy season! Speaking with Captains Emily and Meredith I learned this year's squad has been hard at work for a few months now. They went to camp this summer and brought home some huge awards. Not only did the team receive high marks such as Silver Paid Bid to 2020 NDA Nationals and the title of All American but there were also five members of the team who were named to the all American dance team. These are some of the highest honors obtainable as a college dance team and dancer, respectfully. Emily, Meredith and the Officers have some pressure on their shoulders as the majority of the squad are freshman. There is a lot of potential on the squad this year; every dancer received some type of scholarship and with the way the squad came together at camp, who knows this could be their best year, yet! The girls and coaches are confident the new dancers will rise to the occasion and the team will carry the tradition of putting on high energy entertaining performances at WSU games this year! Catch them this season on the hard wood cheering on the Shockers! Also be sure to follow them on all social media channels @goshockersdance