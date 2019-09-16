Barton Community College: Scale Technician Program

The Good Day Kansas team made it out to Barton Community College to meet Vic Martin with the Agriculture, Weights and Measurement Scale Technician program. This is not your average course of study and may not sound like something that we would encounter everyday, however Vic let us know scales are all round us! For example anytime we are in the grocery store purchasing any type of food that is sold by the weight this technology is used. And you guess it, scale technicians are needed to keep them working properly. The rare program at BCC is the only one in the Midwest. The program provides background in basic math, computer skills, and principals of tech behind how the scales work, rules and regulations and safety and opportunity to work in an industry that is in high demand of employees. Vic and the team at BCC prepare their students to receive their certifications listen and then are good to go. By giving the basic background and DL and certification the student is able to train for specific company’s requirements and most start in the 30-40k range. Scale technicians that are motivated and discipline can make upwards of 80k a year. Visit www.bcc.edu to learn more. Also reach out to Vic he is more than happy to help you understand the parameters of the program.
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.