There are a lot of reasons to celebrate on the Barton Community College campus and we went straight to the source to learn all about it. I sat down with Vice President of Instruction, Elaine Simmons, to hear the latest news.

She shared that Barton Community College has reached a huge milestone; they are celebrating 50 years of service. As an alumni, Elaine feels so proud to serve and work at Barton Community College, and although she has been blessed to participate in many milestones, this one takes the cake.

“Looking at where we’ve been and where we’re headed. She shared the vision of an innovative mindset and culture has been the catalyst to reach this milestone,” said Simmons.

Elaine says that the importance of creating opportunities for students across the state is what sets them apart. Barton Community College has expanded over the years to service both Ft. Leavenworth and Ft. Riley.

While the campus learning experience is top notch and highly successful, Barton Community College also offers an extensive online degree program. They also offer education opportunities for students in correctional facilities.  All of these are example of why Elaine and other Barton Community College alumni are so proud to be Cougars!

The Barton Community College Family is celebrating on Saturday September 28, 2019 with a day full of fun. So much impact and growth calls for a party, and YOU are invited.

Join the Barton Community College Family on Sept 28th, visit www.Gobarton.com or the Barton Community College  Facebook page for details.

