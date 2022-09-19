Meet Maci Morgan, a 16-year-old business owner with a lot of spunk and even more talent. Like many of us, Maci found herself with extra time on her hands during the pandemic and in 2020 decided to start making pottery and jewelry. Fast forward to the summer of 2022 and after Maci catapulted her talent and ambition into being named an award-winning business called Beach Bound Creations.

This past summer Maci won not one but two awards for her business, Beach Bound Creations. Maci was recognized at the Destination Innovation Trade Show Overall Winner and the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Winner, as well. She is still in the growing phases of her business and her products can now be found in local shops around the Wichita area.

To support this local talent and young entrepreneur please visit her on Instagram @beachboundcreatiosn or you can visit her Facebook Page: facebook.com/beachboundcreations/