The Beaumont Cowboy Classic is going to take place on August 27, but it’s not too late to sign up your team for a great time and benefitting a great cause in the city.

All the proceeds go to help the Beaumont Depot Community Center and get it restored and back to looking how it used to.

If you don’t have a team of four, you can sign up for the event and they will pair you up with a team!

Find more info here!