Beauty Basics With Crave Beauty Academy Wichita: 2020 Graduation!

We love spending time with out resident beauty experts at Crave Beauty Academy and have enjoyed sharing so many of the services offered. Often times we almost forget they are an actual school. Well congratulations are in order for the most recent class of Crave Beauty Academy Graduates! Although it has been a tough semester sifting through the uncertainties of the pandemic the staff at Crave did not miss an opportunity to celebrate the graduating class of 2020. Sure the ceremony looked different, as did some of their class work and virtual evaluations, etc. but the team at Crave still made sure to celebrate over 25 graduates on their hard work and send them off to start their careers with a happy heart! Today we heard from Tricia who is excited to already have her first job in place to continue her career as a Nail Tech at a local salon. She shared with me today how much Crave prepared her not only with the skills requir3d to be a successful nail tech but also plenty of exposure to real life situations and learning the business side of owning your own business and working in the beauty industry. Congrats to all the graduates! Hats off to you all and best of luck in the next chapter!
