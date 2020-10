It is important to our Good Day Kansas Family to keep our community informed on healthy lifestyles and ways to maintain general health and wellness. We partner with Children's Mercy to bring information on quality care that is provided across the state of kansas and today Dr Jennifer Schuster joined me to share the importance of receiving the flu shot.

Dr Schuster took time to also share the relationship between getting the flu shot and the pandemic we are living through at the current time. Dr Schuster shared urgency in her message to parents to consider getting the flu shot for their families. For more information please visit childrensmercy.org