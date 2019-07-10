Beauty Basics With Paul Mitchell: Learning Leaders

Have you ever dreamed of a career in the beauty industry? Have you ever stopped to think just how many different routes you can take within the beauty industry? The first things that come to mind when I think of working in that industry would be owning a salon or doing makeup on a movie set. With PMTS the sky is the limit! Paul Mitchell provides the skills necessary to take many different routes. From doing make up on a cruise ship to working in film or movies or even in the TV industry as a makeup artist. PMTS provides many different avenues you can put your skills to use in. Today we spoke about one of the nontraditional ways to put your skills to use. Being a teacher and educator at Paul Mitchell The School, the position Emilea and Pam choose to take. Sure, the majority of graduates want to own a shop or a salon, but Emilea and Pam are both graduates who chose to take the route of sharing their passion and skill set with future graduates. They are both Learning Leaders giving back to the program that built them. Pam, a former teacher feels lucky now to blend her passions of teaching and educating with her love for the beauty industry. Pam teaches texture, color and cutting and is one of the CORE Instructors. Emilea and Pam are two examples of the high quality educators at PMTS. If you are interested in more info visit the Paul Mitchell website: paulmitchell.edu/wichita
