Beauty Basics With Paul Mitchell The School: Barber Masters

In today’s Beauty Basic segment with Paul Mitchell the School we had a chance to checkout Barber Masters, a barbershop in Wichita. I had the opportunity to meet owner and operator of Barber Masters, J.P. Wyatt who is also a Barbering Learning Leader at Paul Mitchell The School Monday – Friday, but on the weekends he can be found at Baber Masters. Where he is known for hiring many PMTS future professionals. The PMTS barbering course of study focuses on the straight edge razor and best practices, but also prepares future professional with clipper and sheer handling skills. J.P. believes they are prepared to work after receiving their license from PMTS which provides high level instruction on all the basic barbering skills. J.P. believes he should give back and has enjoyed working with PMTS future professionals and giving them their first opportunity. He also mentioned he hopes they go on to start their own businesses like he has. J.P. is proud to offer a multicultural barbershop for men, women and children in Wichita. The diverse cliental adds to the welcoming vibes and environment at Barber Masters. From the moment I walked in the door I felt at home like I was just hanging out with my friends. I encourage you to stop in and say hi to J.P. and his team at Barber Masters welcoming environment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Reach out to J.P. and Barber Masters on any social media platform, especially on Facebook @BarberMasters