Beauty Basics With Paul Mitchell The School: Styling Products

On today’s Beauty Basics segment we heard from Rhiannon McNulty, Guest Service Leader at Paul Mitchell The School to learn about the retail space inside PMTS called the Take Home Area. All of the products in the Take Home Area aim to extend the style received during your appointment and are simple and easy to use at home! The first product Rhiannon shared with us today is the

Boomerang Restyling Mist. Every girl would love a way to maintain her rocking style for more than one day and this product aims to achieve that! It is the go-to for second day hair, elimenating frizz, promoting detangling at ease and also encourages less styling and heat products on the hair which inturn helps maintain hair health. All the fuss right know in the world of hair is beautiful udone hair, not rigid styles that do not move. I personally love this because every now and again I just need to give my hair a rest and let it breathe instead of hitting it with heat and the stress of styling. Recently the Today Show said this was one of the best beauty tricks on the market right now for second day hair! She challenged me to use it and thus far it is awesome! The MVRCK line is also in the Take Home area which is an entire line for men! No appointments or services are required, you can shop by popping in and selecting the products that will work for you. Rhiannon and her team are more than hapy to help you select products that will best meet your needs!

Make sure to schedule your appointment today by clicking here!

