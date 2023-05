On this week’s “Beauty Basics” segment, we talk about transforming your hair for the summer. And the crew at Sugar Salon is ready to help you make a subtle change or even a shocking switch-up!

Speaking of change and transformation, the salon is expanding! Not only in size and space, but also services. Soon you can receive spray tans in the newly remodeled addition.

For more information about current services, or to make an appointment, check out Sugar Salon online!