Jen Ray is truly a visionary with a big impact on her community. As Owner of The Monarch, she certainly knows how to bring people together and she is taking things a bit further by hosting a Behind the Bar Guest Bartender Series benefitting different local nonprofits.

For the second installment of the Behind the bar Guest, Bartender Series at The Monarch Jackie and Pat Gearhart will be mixing up and pouring drinks for a great cause. Jackie and Pat have been long-time supporters of Rainbows United and funds raised at The Monarch on Monday, March 14th will be donated to Rainbows United.

Jackie and Pat have served as volunteers and board members for many years and feel it is important to continue to support Rainbows United’s efforts to provide services for children with special needs. Stop by The Monarch on March 14th from 4 pm – 7 pm and heckle the bartenders all in the name of giving back!