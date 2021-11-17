Behind the Scenes at Illuminations!

If you have watched our show over the years you may have seen us visit Botanica to explore the popular Illuminations display. We have visited and shown the gorgeous lights, shown the festive ambiance and of course shred special visitors like Santa that make appetences!

This year we wanted to shine light on the process and the incredible volunteers to make Illuminations come to life each year. We stopped in and chatted with Kathy Spillman, Director of Events at Botanica to learn the man power that keeps the community coming back to Illumiations year after year. Kathy shared the hundred of hours put in by community members ensuring each bulb is perfectly place and the lights matching perfectly with the music. This is truly a one of a kind experience and it is more than a light show – this is an example of Wichita…the beauty of the lights would shine brightly without the hard work of the volunteers behind it. Kathy and her team do an incredible job every year – this year when you make the trip sure to stop and say thank you to the staff.