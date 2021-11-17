Every time I make it out to he Old Town Farmer’s Market I meet another amazing local small business owner! I recently met Barb Blumenshine Owner of Belle and Buddy’s Kitchen and learned about the process she takes in making her jams and jelly’s. She does everything from scratch and tries to use as many l9ocal ingredients as possible.

I loved meeting Barb and loved tasting her delicious jelly’s! She has a fun vibe and was sure to share the Belle and Buddy are her sweet dogs! They are both rescues and Barb and her husband just love them so much she decided to sure their names to name her business. Bar is the sweetest and you will love her uniquely flavored recipes! Check her out on Facebook to learn where he is popping up next!