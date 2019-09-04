I had the chance to meet and speak with Woody Swain, long time rider in the Bike MS Ride. He also helps tremendously with setting up and executing the ride here in Kansas.

We spent time discussing a national event happening in our backyard, the Bike MS Ride. The route is one of a kind, featuring the beautiful Flint Hills, and primarily, the Greater Wichita Region. The ride starts with bikes rolling out and ends with them crossing the finish line right where we were standing at St James Catholic Church in Augusta.

The ride is beautiful, but more importantly, it raises funds to fight MS. This is a ride, not a race that reaches and helps millions of people who battle MS.

The ride started in Minnesota in 1980 and has raised $1.4 billion dollars over the years. There have been about 70 rides across the U.S. with just over 65,000 riders participating. Here in Kansas, 132 riders raised about $70,000. Woody is hopeful that even more money will be raised this year.

The ride features many unique characteristics. There are 3 route options: 22 miles, 65 miles and a full 100-mile route. There is also a gravel route for 45 or 65 miles if you prefer to rough it. There are rest stops every 10 miles and a lunch stop and at the end there is a cookout!

This ride is a great experience to participate or volunteer for and does so much for those in need.

You can visit their website for info or to donate!