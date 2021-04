I had the best time going to Valley Center and hanging out with Sarah Sharon, the owner & baker of Simple Life Sweets. As you can hear in the segment, Sarah started this gluten-free, tree nut-free and peanut-free bakery and it has taken off!

Sarah shared that not only does she has food sensitivities and allergies but that her daughter at the age of two was diagnosed with pretty severe allergies as well. While managing these challenges for herself and her family, Sarah's passion for home baking naturally led to her starting her own bakery! Of course, that bakery had to be safe for her and her family.