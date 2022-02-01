It’s February, and we wouldn’t start of the month in any other way than sharing different ways to honor and celebrate Black History Month. We start with a nod and a thank you to our friends at Visit Wichita as they have provided a wonderful amount of information and full list of ways to celebrate this entire month an beyond. When you visit the website you will find many activities and events to participate in all of which are local and family friendly.

We wanted to highlight a unique event they have listed happening at Exploration place. The exhibit is a collaboration between Exploration Place — in collaboration with The Kansas African American Museum and the National Informal STEM Education Network and honors the contributions of a different Earth and space scientists each week with a free outdoor exhibition.

They will be projecting an image of a scientist onto the side of the iconic island building. Please find more information here.