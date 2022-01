WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man convicted of manufacturing meth in Smith County in 2007 sued the state for wrongful conviction after his conviction was reversed. Last week, a Shawnee County judge ruled against him in the lawsuit.

Francis R. Everett, 64, was released when his 2007 conviction was reversed on appeal. A court found that the trial court erred in admitting evidence of a prior conviction. Everett was not retried in the Smith County case. But, he is currently in the Hutchinson Correctional Facility on another drug-related conviction.