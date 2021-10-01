Bling N’ Things Boutique

It’s a fun Friday! We made the trip to Goddard to learn about a cute boutique that offers many different fun seasonal trends and even customizable options as well.

Bling N’ Things Boutique is on Main St in Goddard and is owned and operated by a mother-daughter duo. Inside, you can find up-to-date fall fashion, comfortable and cute athletic wear and even some fun accessories! There are purses, key chains, jewelry, masks, tumblers and more located in their cute boutique.

You can also come in and design your very own shirts, long sleeved shirts, v-necks and more!

Bling N’ Things is an affordable boutique right in the heart of Goddard offering affordable fashion and a friendly place to shop.

Congratulations are in order as they are celebrating two years offering affordable fashion to the community! Stop in and see them if you can or visit them on Facebook for a peak into their fashion finds.

