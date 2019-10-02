Bloktoberfest 2019

What better way to ring in Fall season than to attend the 2019 Bloktoberfest kicking off on Friday, Oct. 4 and lasting through Saturday, Oct. 5. This event is a party for everyone and there’s free admission to the event grounds. The festival will take place at the Wichita Water Walk and will include music, food, games and of course lots of beer! Our host Jillian Carroll will be judging the Wiener Dog Races. Bring the whole family this weekend and have a fun time. Click here for more details.