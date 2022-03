The Kansas Bluegrass Association is having their second Saturday event this week and we’d love for you to take part in this pickin’ good time.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Uhlick Music in Wichita. There will be all sorts of different Bluegrass music to listen to so they will have something for everyone!

They also have this event scheduled for April and May on the second Saturday of each month.

Check out their Facebook page for more information!