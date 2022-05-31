After the April 29th tornado that devasted a large portion of communities in Sedgwick County, a beautiful display of kindness and generosity shined across the sunflower state. Countless groups came to help with area clean-up, others began raising money to start the rebuilding process and some even simply opened their homes to houses in need.

It is a beautiful thing to see community members, families, charitable groups and businesses come together to support those in need. Two groups we know and love shared help the best way they know-how. Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills Furniture has graciously donated thousands of dollars in gift cards to be used to purchase furniture for families in need. Bob shared that the team at Bob Mills Furniture was passionate about ensuring the donations are helping the right families and at the right times, so they have partnered with United Way of the Plains to distribute the aid.

This beautiful donation and collaboration between two community groups is just one example of the kind caring generous spirit of many in our area. If you are interested in helping please visit unitedwayplains.org