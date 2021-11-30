Bob Saget at The Orpheum

If you’re like me you recognize Bob Saget mostly from his days on Full House or maybe even America’s Funniest Home Videos. Regardless of where you saw him on air its highly likely he made you laugh a time or two. Bob joined Good Day Kansas today to share about his upcoming trip to Wichita this week.

Bob has been touring all over the US for months and is looking forward to coming back to The Orpheum Theater to entertain Wichitans for the evening. The show begins at 730pm with doors opening at 630p. downtown Wichita. I had a great time hearing from him on how much he is enjoying making people laugh and just smile during what we all know has been a tough couple of years. Bob shared that a lot of his content stems from being a Dad and a husband. Tickets are available now, visit The Orpheum Theater on Facebook for info.