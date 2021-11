MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletic Communications) - K-State center Ayoka Lee had an opening week to remember, resulting in her selection as the first Big 12 Player of the Week for the 2021-22 season in an announcement by the league office on Monday.

The 2022 All-America candidate from Byron, Minnesota, aided the Wildcats to a 3-0 record by setting the school record for points in a game and then surpassing 1,000 career points later in the week.