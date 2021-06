Blooms, Brews & Bloody Marys is happening at Botanica this week! Hurry and get yours now before it’s too late! This is one the biggest events of the year that you won’t want to miss.

Guests have the opportunity to vote for the best Bloody Mary in town! We’ll have 11 Bloody Mary competitors, 10 food vendors, six local breweries, live music, a photo booth and much more!

Visit Botanica on Facebook for more info!