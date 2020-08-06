Bradley Fair Shop To Table Sidewalk Sales

Perhaps the only thing more relaxing than visiting a spa is visiting a spa that has the beautiful scenery that Rock Haven Spa has. Located in Hays, Kansas, Rock Haven Spa is located on some beautiful and historically rich land. I had such a great time sitting down with Dereama Allenbaugh, the owner of Rock Haven Spa, who has put so much time and effort into maintaining the beautiful land and facility. In the segment, Dereama went into the history of the bricks used at the spa and the beautiful Church that is on the land. She shared the story of how they moved the Church on to the land and how it has all of its original floors and pews. She has put so much work into restoring it and it’s such a beautiful site to see. Lastly, Dereama left us with a great message regarding how stressed out we are during this time and how nature can be such a healing aspect in our lives. If you want to find out any more information about Rock Haven Spa, you can visit their website at: https://www.rockhavenspa.com