Bradley Fair Shop To Table Sidewalk Sales

This Saturday marks another Shop To Table Sidewalk Sale at Bradley Fair! There is so much to do Saturday from shopping to having fun with balloon animals, side walk chalk and enjoying some fun in the sun. Clementine, The Peace Love and Pie truck will be out and about serving up delicious treats for the family and many stores will have some great sales you don’t want to miss! There aren’t too many more Saturdays before summer will slip away so make sure you don’t miss out on this fun day supporting local businesses at The Shop To Table Sidewalk Sale at Bradley Fair! Visit Bradley Fiar on Facebook for more information.

