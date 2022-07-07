If you’re traveling near EL Dorado add BrewCo. Coffee House & Dilly Deli to your “to do” list! Located in the heart of El Dorado, this sweet coffee shop and deli serves a delicious cup of joe, a hearty lunch and seems to almost hug you as you walk in and enjoy the popular community hang-out spot.

Start your day with a delicious freshly brewed mocha, latte, espresso or just about any other type of coffee you desire. Owner Kaytlan and her team whip up all the coffee goodness and seasonal spice things up a bit with timely flavors.

Breakfast, lunch, or a light dinner can be found on the menu at BrewCo Coffeehouse & Dilly Deli. Bonus: there are sweet treats and snacks also in store! Where possible BrewCo Coffeehouse & Dilly Deli uses local fresh ingredients and supports local by carrying small gifts and sweet treats from local vendors in their store.

Visit BrewCo. Coffeehouse & Dilly Deli on Facebook for more info. You can also order ahead to have your coffee ready for pick up upon arrival.