Brian Kuntz has been teaching in the Dexter school district for decades and now is in the running for a life changing award due to his hard work and dedication to his students.

He is in the running for the Harbor Freight Teaching of Excellence Award. The top five finishers will get $100,000 with some of the money going to the school and some to the individual. He teaches Industrial Technology for the school and has made an impact on thousands of students through the years.